Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album 'Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees'

Brian Jonestown Massacre will release new album 'Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees' on June 24th.

The ever-productive group are led by Anton Newcombe, building a truly unparalleled catalogue.

New album - their 19th to date - 'Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees' is out this summer, coming 30 years since the release of their debut single.

The evolving group move into new artistic pastures, with Anton Newcombe offering gripping words ahead of the release...

“When you are compelled to do the right thing, when you live by some internal code, and you don't shy away from standing up to and in the face of adversity or against the mob or the man no matter what that might mean to "your fame or prospects", it's doing the right thing... for some it might be taking a knee, or even a baton or bullet. That's a fire inside you, and it doesn't grow on trees. I create my own culture because it is what I need and what I feel isn't being provided. It doesn't exist unless I participate.”

New single 'The Real' is online now, a blistering piece of shoegaze-tinged space rock that defies categorisation while blasting itself to another dimension.

Photo Credit: Thomas Girard

