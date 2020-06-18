Brian Eno To Re-Issue John Cale, Jah Wobble Collaborations

Brian Eno will re-issue collaborations with John Cale and Jah Wobble later this year.

The composer recently released a full studio album with Roger Eno, his younger brother, and now turns his attention to lesser-spotted elements of his catalogue.

'Wrong Way Up' from 1990 is a studio collaboration with John Cale, while 1995's 'Spinner' finds Brian Eno crossing paths with Jah Wobble.

Both of these albums are out of print, and will be spruced up for a full reissue on August 21st via All Saints Records.

Here's a preview.

