Brian Eno Produces Colour-Changing Turntable

Brian Eno has overseen the production of a limited edition turntable that changes colour.

The new piece of technology was built in collaboration with the Paul Stopler Gallery, and uses "interwoven LED lights" to craft different neon colour combinations.

Announced on social media, only 50 items will be sold, with Brian Eno stating that the turntable "encourages people to stay in one place for a while".

He comments...

"If a painting is hanging on a wall we don’t feel that we’re missing something by not paying attention to it. Yet with music and video, we still have the expectation of some kind of drama. My music and videos do change, but they change slowly. And they change in such a way that it doesn’t matter if you miss a bit."

There is a catch, though - posters in the comments claim that each turntable costs between £15,000 - £20,000.

Check out a preview below.