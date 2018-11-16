Brian Eno, Peter Chilvers Announce New Generative Music App

Brian Eno and Peter Chilvers are set to release new generative music app Bloom: 10 Worlds next month.

The app is the 10th anniversary edition of their Bloom project, an experiment in self-generating music.

Available to pre-order now , Bloom: 10 Worlds arrives on December 7th and will be supported across iPhone, iPad and Android.

Brian Eno comments: “Bloom is an endless music machine, a music box for the 21st Century. You can play it, or you can watch it play itself.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Brian Eno continued: "I got interested in the idea of music that could make itself in the mid-1960s, when I first heard composers like Terry Riley, and when I first started playing with tape recorders. I had two on the floor and one piece of tape connecting the two of them, which effectively gave you a very long echo, and you could build up sounds one on top of the other."

"I was excited about the way I almost lost control of the music. I felt that what was very interesting to do as a composer was to construct some kind of system or process which did the composing for you. You'd then feed inputs into it, and it would reconfigure it and make something beyond what you had predicted."

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.