Brian Eno, Damon Albarn Join Campaign To Support Bobi Wine

Brian Eno, Damon Albarn and many more have joined the campaign to support Ugandan artist and activist Bobi Wine.

The musician has been facing government harassment in Uganda, and could well be forced to serve a prison sentence many onlookers say is unjust and unmerited.

A petition has been set up to support Bobi Wine, condemning "the arrest, imprisonment and vicious, life-threatening physical attack by Ugandan government forces."

Bobi Wine - real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu - was arrested last week for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, a move that sparked two days of rioting in Uganda.

The petition continues: "We call upon the Ugandan government to ensure (Kyagulanyi has) full access to medical treatment, to allow a full and impartial investigation of his violent arrest and imprisonment and … to follow internationally recognised procedures and safeguards in proceeding with any case against him".

Over 80 top musicians have signed the letter, including everyone from Brian Eno and Damon Albarn to U2's Adam Clayton, Chrissie Hynde, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Rikki Stein, Fela Kuti's former manager, has shown his support, commenting: "There are so many echoes for me with Fela, remembering what he went through. I met Bobi whilst in Uganda two weeks ago and was captivated by his courage, determination and the breadth of his vision to create a fairer society. I advised him to expand his international profile as a means of shoring up his security. How prophetic! Hoping that the international media offer their sympathy and support."

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.