Brian Eno Confirms New Record Store Day Release

Brian Eno will release a new 11 track album on Record Store Day.

The English composer is clearing the decks right now, pairing up with his brother Roger Eno on much anticipated collaborative project 'Mixing Colours'.

Record Store Day returns on April 18th, with Brian Eno sharing the 2018 soundtrack to a documentary about the seminal designer Dieter Rams.

Rams: Original Soundtrack will be given a limited pressing, with the 11 instrumental tracks set to be pressed on white vinyl.

The film was directed by Gary Hustwit, who says that he felt "a connection between Dieter's design sensibility and Brian's music..."

