Bria Share Mantra-Esque 'Green Rocky Road'

Bria have shared their haunting take on folk standard 'Green Rocky Road'.

The project unites Bria Salmena and Duncan Hay Jennings, with Bria's stark vision of Americana earning them a deal with Sub Pop.

The legendary label's taste is always on the money, with Bria's new EP 'Cuntry Covers Vol. 1' set to land digitally on September 24th.

Born from the traumas of 2020, the set opens with 'Green Rocky Road' - an otherworldly performance that adds new layers to the mythos of composer Karen Dalton.

A legendary figure in the Greenwich Village folk world, this new take on the song decontextualised her work.

A beautiful, and deeply entrancing experience, 'Green Rocky Road' is online now, with Andrew Matthews and Maitland Austin-Olsen teaming up to direct the video.

They comment...

“We wanted the video for 'Green Rocky Road' to act as an homage to the concept of Cuntry Covers - a small window into the world in which it was created, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project and the friendships behind it.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Agustin Farias

