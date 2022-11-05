Bret McKenzie Announces Solo Debut Album 'Songs Without Jokes'

Bret McKenzie will release his solo debut album 'Songs Without Jokes' on August 26th.

The New Zealand artist is best-known for his role in Flight Of The Concords, a comedy that felt framed by musical reference points - and some neat in-story songwriting.

Solo debut album 'Songs Without Jokes' finds Bret McKenzie stepping out on his own, and it'll be released this summer.

Out on August 26th, it was prompted by some of his film work, and a desire to do something different.

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” McKenzie says. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

New song 'A Little Tune' is online now, and it features a video shot at Royal Whanganui Opera House, the last Victorian theatre remaining in New Zealand.

Tune in now.

Catch Bret McKenzie at the following shows:

September

22 Birmingham Town Hall

23 Leeds O2 Academy

26 London Eventim Apollo

29 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

October

1 Portsmouth Guildhall

3 Cardiff St Davids Hall

4 Edinburgh Academy

5 Newcastle O2 City Hall

7 Manchester O2 Apollo

Photo Credit: Rebecca McMillan

- - -