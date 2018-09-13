Bret James Shares New Single 'Girl Was Born To Freak'

Los Angeles songwriter Bret James has shared new single 'Girl Was Born To Freak'.

Naturally gifted, Bret knew from the age of five that he wanted to be a pop star, and since then he's been passionately driven to achieve his goals.

Now part of The 13th Grade Collective - which includes such heavyweights as NGHTMRE, J-Louis, Slander and Zacari - he's watched his profile soar.

With a new EP incoming, Bret James is aiming for 2018 to be his breakout year, and new single 'Girl Was Born To Freak' certainly helps that cause.

Blistering pop with a vivid lyrical narrative, it's a succinct example of his precocious power. He explains:

"This is a true story about a girl who chooses to love many and does not want to be tied down..."

Tune in now.

