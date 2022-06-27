Brent Faiyaz Announces New Album 'Wasteland'

Brent Faiyaz will release new album 'Wasteland' on July 8th.
The Grammy wining R&B star is making power moves, with his latest full length arriving in just a fortnight's time.
Guests include Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq, and Tre Amani, with Jonathan 'Freeze' Wells acting as executive producer.
New single 'Price Of Fame' is out now, and it finds Brent Faiyaz musing on the responsibilities and restrictions his renown has offered him.
'WASTELAND' Tracklist:
VILLAIN’S THEME
LOOSE CHANGE
GRAVITY FEAT. TYLER, THE CREATOR
HEAL YOUR HEART (INTERLUDE)
SKIT: EGOMANIAC
ALL MINE
PRICE OF FAME
GHETTO GATSBY FEAT. ALICIA KEYS
WASTING TIME FEAT. DRAKE & THE NEPTUNES
ROLLING STONE
FYTB FEAT. JOONY
SKIT: OBLIVION
DEAD MAN WALKING ADDICTIONS FEAT. TRE’ AMANI
ROLE MODEL
JACKIE BROWN
BAD LUCK
SKIT: WAKE UP CALL
ANGEL
