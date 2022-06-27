Brent Faiyaz Announces New Album 'Wasteland'

Brent Faiyaz will release new album 'Wasteland' on July 8th.

The Grammy wining R&B star is making power moves, with his latest full length arriving in just a fortnight's time.

Guests include Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq, and Tre Amani, with Jonathan 'Freeze' Wells acting as executive producer.

New single 'Price Of Fame' is out now, and it finds Brent Faiyaz musing on the responsibilities and restrictions his renown has offered him.

Tune in now.

'WASTELAND' Tracklist:

VILLAIN’S THEME

LOOSE CHANGE

GRAVITY FEAT. TYLER, THE CREATOR

HEAL YOUR HEART (INTERLUDE)

SKIT: EGOMANIAC

ALL MINE

PRICE OF FAME

GHETTO GATSBY FEAT. ALICIA KEYS

WASTING TIME FEAT. DRAKE & THE NEPTUNES

ROLLING STONE

FYTB FEAT. JOONY

SKIT: OBLIVION

DEAD MAN WALKING ADDICTIONS FEAT. TRE’ AMANI

ROLE MODEL

JACKIE BROWN

BAD LUCK

SKIT: WAKE UP CALL

ANGEL

