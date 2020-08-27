Brent Cobb's 'Shut Up And Sing' Speaks In Simple, Stark Truths

Brent Cobb has shared his wonderful new song 'Shut Up And Sing'.

An American artist who draws on the continent's rich traditions, his country-inflections make for golden listening.

Two celebrated albums - 2018’s 'Providence Canyon' and 2016’s 'Shine On Rainy Day' - built his reputation, as the songwriter switched between Nashville and Los Angeles.

Returning to his native state of Georgia, Brent Cobb has found that - contrary to the saying - you really can go home again.

Finding himself once more, this setting forms the spine of his new album, a glorious third from the American artist.

He comments: "It’s funny because the last two albums were about me growing up in Georgia, and now we’re back here. I’m not writing about missing it anymore, so the songs are coming from within now. It’s not a longing for home, it’s what I think about now that I live down here.”

We're able to share gilded new song 'Shut Up And Sing', and it finds Brent dealing in simple, stark truths. A song about music itself, it cuts close to the bone.

He adds: “Anything I have to say about the song will hopefully speak for itself. So, I’ll just shut up and sing...”

Tune in now.

'Keep 'Em On They Toes' will be released on October 2nd.

