Bree Runway's Busta Rhymes Referencing 'HOT HOT' Is A Smash

Hackney riser Bree Runway has shared her explosive single 'HOT HOT'.

The East London artist is a star in the making, someone who has gained co-signs from absolute legends.

With Missy Elliott starring in her previous video, all eyes were on Bree to see what she would do next.

New single 'HOT HOT' is a Busta Rhymes referencing anthem, a summer smash that exudes self-confidence.

Relaxing into her stellar status, Bree used Millennial MTV reference points for the video, with its lavish colours and car-wash setting doffing a cap to Busta Rhymes' trademark excess.

Bree comments...

“I feel like this is the song everyone needs to hear as it gets hotter and the world eases up. This pandemic hasn’t been easy on the brain, and with being indoors wearing joggers 24/7, it’s been hard to feel like a hottie, so I’m hoping this track will help! Typically for me, it’s about reaffirming your power and believing in yourself cause 'you can never do it like a Brenda'.”

“I want my fans to never feel afraid to hype themselves up, they’re the shit and they don’t need to wait for anybody to tell’em they are!”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.