Bree Runway, Holly Humberstone, Lola Young Nominated For BRITs Rising Star 2022

Bree Runway, Holly Humberstone, and Lola Young have been nominated for BRITs Rising Star 2022.

The prestigious gong is a key stepping stone on the way to stardom - Adele picked up the inaugural trophy in 2008, while recent winners include Sam Fender, Griff, Celeste, and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

The winner of the BRITs Rising Star 2022 will be revealed on December 10th, while the ceremony itself returns to London's O2 Arena on February 8th.

The new shortlist contains three names: East London rap inferno Bree Runway, pop riser Holly Humberstone, and the wonderful Lola Young.

Bree Runway commented: “I feel so honoured to be recognised by the BRITs in this way, it’s all so exciting especially as previous nominees have gone on to do such amazing things, I hope I’m struck by that same luck. Attending the BRITs alone has been something I’ve wanted to do for years, but attending as a Rising Star nominee is a DREAM.”

Holly Humberstone added: “Music has always been my entire life, and being nominated for such a prestigious award really means everything to me. Recognition from the BRITs is something I am struggling to comprehend at the moment! it’s truly an honour to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award alongside two other incredibly inspiring female artists.”

Finally, Lola Young revealed: “I can’t believe I’ve been nominated for this award. It feels surreal and completely unexpected. I actually have to pinch myself looking at the other artists that have been nominated previously. It is such a big step for me and I feel very excited to have been nominated!”

Congrats to all three artists - but there can be only one winner...

