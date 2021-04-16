Breathe Panel Share Beatific Single 'Spring'

Breathe Panel made a deep impression with their 2018 debut album, a self-titled LP that seemed to ask some intoxicating questions.

Members have been divided between London and Brighton, with work on new material progressing on an ad hoc, socially distanced basis last year.

Perhaps this physical space has been absorbed into the music, with dreamy new single 'Spring' packed with air and light.

Out now, it was recorded live to tape by producer Ali Chant, and it's a laid back return, one that unfolds at its own pace.

A song about a relationship blossoming, there's a sense of warmth and assurance to the music.

“As time passed and we began to understand it differently,” explains guitarist Josh. “We came to realise it was more of a simple idea about things being transient and trying to find a way to celebrate that and look back on things that aren't in your life any more with a nice feeling”.

We're able to share the absorbing visualiser, with its delicate animation perfectly offsetting the beatific musicality.

Photo Credit: Julia Nala

