Breantonia, Jak Link On Summer-Fresh Single 'EXPOSURE'

Breantonia and Jak combine on catchy new single 'EXPOSURE'.

The divine R&B vocalist has making her name with a series of vital cuts, matching her emotional nous to some supreme melodic gifts.

Producer Jak is also on the rise, so when the pair got into the studio they immediately found some common ground.

Uniting flecks of electro and house abandon in the production to that velvet vocal, 'EXPOSURE' finds a neat balance between their twin disciplines.

A song that unfolds to reveal a multi-layered structure, the single pits summer vibes against an examination of love.

Breantonia says: “’EXPOSURE’s approach to love is 2-fold: It demystifies the vulnerability associated with attraction, wearing it proudly. It also exposes the self-betrayal that comes with falling in love: your urge to hold back is often proof that you’ve already given in.”

For his part, Jak adds: “’EXPOSURE’ is a vibrant Summer anthem disguised with an offbeat aesthetic, oozing in lo-fi fuzz. In the vein of the contemporary Chicago R&B scene, ‘EXPOSURE’ reveals a kind of UK ‘woozy RnB’ that is as laid back as it is expressive.”

Tune in now.

