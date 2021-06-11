Brazilian Star Marília Mendonça Dies In Plane Crash

Brazilian pop icon Marília Mendonça has died, it has been confirmed.

The Grammy award wining star became a huge figure in her native Brazil, specialising in the form of Brazilian country music called sertanejo.

Known as 'the Queen of suffering' Marília Mendonça became a social media sensation, perhaps one of the biggest figures in Brazilian pop culture.

Overnight news has come in that Marília Mendonça was killed in a plane crash, travelling from the city of Goiania to Caratinga, where she was due to have performed.

The singer was travelling alongside her producer, Henrique Ribeiro; her uncle who was also her assistant, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; and the pilot and co-pilot of the plane were also killed.

Only 26 years old, the loss of Marília Mendonça has sparked a wave of mourning in Brazil, with fans saluting her on social media.

Authorities have launched in investigation into the crash.

- - -