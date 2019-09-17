Brasstracks Link With Samm Henshaw On Super-Positive Single 'Change For Me'

Stateside songwriting team Brasstracks links with Samm Henshaw for new single 'Change For Me'.

Sessions for the single spanned the Atlantic, moving from New York to Los Angeles, before finishing up in London.

It's a sunshine offering, with the single discussing self-worth, self-love, and how to forge changes in your world for the better.

The melody is superb, but the intricate arrangement pushes it to the next level, something Samm Henshaw meets head-on in the lyric.

“The lyrics on ‘Change For Me’ came from a conversation about complacency between us and Samm,” says the band. “We landed on this tongue in cheek concept of running out of reasons to change for yourself, which felt applicable to both of our situations at the time. So many people, so many opinions, so little time but also too much time to care.”

“The song is so positive in energy that we enjoyed moving with this lyrical direction on top.”

Tune in now.

