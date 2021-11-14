Brass Against Apologise After Sophia Urista Pees On Fan's Face

Brass Against have apologised after singer Sophia Urista peed on a fan's face during a performance over the weekend.

The group are known for their brass-heavy re-arrangements of metal and heavy rock classics, with Tool personally inviting Brass Against to support them on their European tour next year.

Hitting Welcome To Rockville this weekend, the set took an unusual turn during their performance of Rage Against The Machine's 'Wake Up'.

Sophia Urista complained about her need to urinate, explaining that they couldn't take a break in the set.

“I gotta pee,” she continued. “And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

In footage circulating online, the singer declares: “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth...”

And then she peed on his face.

Brass Against were seemingly aghast at the move, and in a since-deleted tweet wrote: “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band.”

The group's official apology reads:

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

The hysterical under-statement seemed to propel the incident even further:

"Sophia got carried away" is such an unbelievably funny way to refer to her absolutely pressure washing some guys face with piss https://t.co/GZ6W74TtTQ — (@Devon_OnEarth) November 13, 2021

Should they have even apologised at all? It's metal... it happens.

- - -