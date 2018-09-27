Brainfeeder's Ras G Has Died

Brainfeeder producer Ras G has died, it has been confirmed.

The electronic musician was a key component of the Los Angeles beat scene, fusing left field hip-hop impulses with jazz, groundbreaking electronics and more.

His work always carried a spiritual weight, however, something that placed him in a league with afro-futurist innovators such as Sun Ra.

News of Ras G's passing was confirmed by long time label Brainfeeder, and has spared a wave of tributes from friends and admirers. Here's a few tributes.

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, aka RAS G. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & fans worldwide. One of the founders of BRAINFEEDER & LA Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you. (Ohhh Rass! Airhornn!) pic.twitter.com/1pd8wX6Fyi — BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) July 29, 2019

Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy.

Show us the way to the cosmos my friend.

I will love you forever.

Thank you for your time on earth.



Ohhhhhhrassssssssss

*airhorn* — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 29, 2019

just seen news about Ras G, so incredibly sad, was a true visionary in his own world n a weirdo in the greatest possible sense, grateful for the times I did get to spend w him. RIP — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) July 29, 2019

Rest in Peace Ras. Thankyou for your contribution. https://t.co/r3nUEpkcca — Swindle (@swindle) July 29, 2019

