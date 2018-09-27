Brainfeeder's Ras G Has Died

Tributes pour in for the innovative producer...
Brainfeeder producer Ras G has died, it has been confirmed.

The electronic musician was a key component of the Los Angeles beat scene, fusing left field hip-hop impulses with jazz, groundbreaking electronics and more.

His work always carried a spiritual weight, however, something that placed him in a league with afro-futurist innovators such as Sun Ra.

News of Ras G's passing was confirmed by long time label Brainfeeder, and has spared a wave of tributes from friends and admirers. Here's a few tributes.

