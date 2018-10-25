Brace ! Brace ! Craft Marvellous Off Piste Guitar Pop

French imprint Howlin' Banana Records are developing a potent international reputation.

Home to some sterling groups from the French guitar pop underground, their nexus of psych/noise/bubblegum makes for wonderfully unexpected listening.

Take newcomers Brace ! Brace ! - based in Paris, their four-piece guitar squall thrives on the surreal.

New track 'I'm A Jelly' is all barbed wire guitars, Morse code solos, and a stumbling, shambling rhythm straight out of the Stephen Malkmus gait.

It's all delivered with a wry grin, though, Brace ! Brace ! utilising an off piste sense of humour.

We've got first play of the video, directed by French duo Le "Bruchec - Picot". Tune in now...

