Br3nya Drops Irresistible New Single 'Double Dutch'

Br3nya has dropped her infectious new single 'Double Dutch' - tune in now.

Growing up in West London with Ghanaian heritage, Br3nya soaked up all different types of music.

Aware of afrobeats from family parties while hearing R&B, hip-hop and grime in the schoolyard, she's always wanted to grab the mic.

Fast emerging as one of the capital's most sought-after female MCs, she recently sparred with Alicai Harley on a special all-female remix of Dolapo’s ‘Skin’.

Right now the sun is shining and we're spinning Br3nya's new track 'Double Dutch', a bubbling return with an irresistible sense of energy.

Tune in now.

