Boys World Underline Their Astonishing Potential With 'Tiptoe'

Boys World have shared their new single 'Tiptoe'.

The girl group made their debut at the end of 2020, determined to inject some positivity into our current dystopia.

Sheer pop energy, new single 'Tiptoe' underlines their astonishing potential, with each voice given time to make an impact.

Written by Tayla Parx - who sculpted some of Ariana and Meg's biggest hits - it's the perfect showcase for the Boys World manifesto.

The group comment...

“’Tiptoe’ is unexpected and left of center; it has a rap, it has bird sounds, it’s us exploring what Boys World’s sound is and could be. We always want to do something people won’t be expecting. Lyrically, this song is about when you realize someone is tip-toeing around a relationship, and has a darker tone than the rest of our songs so far, which was really fun for us to play with in the visuals.”

The colour-soaked video is online now - tune in below.

