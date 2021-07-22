Boys Noize Announces New album '+/-'

Boys Noize has laid out plans for his new record.
The incoming album is titled '+/-' - pronounced 'polarity' - and it set to land in September.
It's a collaboration heavy return, with the producer lining up alongside the likes of Kelsey Lu, Rico Nasty, Jake Shears, Abra, and more.
New single 'Nude' is a daring, explicit return, powered by the extrovert talents of Tommy Cash.
Leaning on the more breaks-influenced side of Boys Noize' production, it's a helter-skelter return that refuses to compromise.
Tune in now.
'+/-' is out on September 24th.
Photo Credit: Shane McCauley
