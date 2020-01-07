Boygenius To Release Demos EP On Bandcamp

Songwriting supergroup boygenius will release an EP of demos on Bandcamp tomorrow (July 3rd).

The three-piece comprise Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, and their joint EP was a superb creative success.

With Bandcamp waiving their fees the group have decided to share those initial demos, with all funds going towards charity.

Only available for 24 hours, the EP features voice note recordings, ideas laid out the day before they entered the studio to work on the project proper.

The music will be online for one day, with each songwriter selection an organisation local to them: OUTMemphis, Downtown Women's Center, and Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

The boygenius demo EP will be available from 8am on July 3rd to 8am on July 4th.

