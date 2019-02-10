Bossy Love Share Affecting New Video For 'Me + U'

Bossy Love are an international pop pairing.

Loosely centred in Glasgow, John Baillie Jnr and Amandah Wilkinson unite to create something laden with both colour and meaning, from their explosive live shows through to their incoming debut LP.

'Me + U' lands on October 31st, and it traces the emotions that follow a distinctive shift in a relationship - "confusion, denial, anger, hurt, sadness, grief..."

Ending with acceptance, the album moves from extreme to extreme, with Bossy Love being driven by a supreme commitment to honesty.

Available to pre-order HERE , the record is trailed by a brand new single. Out now, title song 'Me + U' brings these forces together, with its stark, powerful video having a supremely emotional impact.

"The 'Me + U' video represents the isolation you can feel after being cut out of a relationship," they comment. "The all-black background shots act as a cold, stark environment, but we see someone is still there; alive and breathing in the midst of that abandonment."

"The direct to camera vocal feels like an intimate conversation between two ex-lovers, as we see Amandah going through the emotions that were felt when things broke down. We had a long, unexpected, deep conversation unwrapping the story of Amandah’s lyrics of the song, and just had to record the song then and there while it was so vivid."

"You can hear Amandah is struggling to hold it together in the second half. We thought it was important to hone in on that emotion, and capture it in as real and raw a state as possible. When it came to the performance in the video, we did exactly the same thing, just the two of us trying to reignite that emotion in the song, and then filming the outcome."

Tune in now.

Bossy Love's new album 'ME + U' will be released on October 31st.

