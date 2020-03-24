BOSCO Shares New 'Attention' Visualiser

Creative polymath BOSCO has shared her new single 'Attention'.

The track is taken from her recent project 'Some Day This Will All Make Sense', and features prominently in HBO's Insecure.

Given a life of its own, BOSCO has shot a visualiser for 'Attention', and it shines fresh light on the track.

BOSCO co-directed the clip, which was produced through her own creative label SLUG Agency - at every step, she remains in control.

A song about taking independence and realising your self-worth, 'Attention' is a mini-manifesto for this multi-disciplinarian.

Watch it now.

