Born To Do It: Arise, Craig David MBE

UK garage hero and all-round legend Craig David has been awarded the MBE for his services to music.

A bastion of positive energy, it's now 20 years on from Craig David's phenomenally successful debut album 'Born To Do It'.

His career has taken its ups and downs, with his sheer talent bringing Craig David into focus with a series of brand new smash hits.

Now he's been recognised for his work within British music by the Queen - Craig David has been awarded an MBE in the New Year honours list.

In true Craig David fashion, though, he's using the spotlight to bring focus to those around him.

Congratulations to my Manager, friend and business partner for being awarded an OBE for services to the music industry and charity, in the Queens New Year Honours list. I’m so happy for you @ColinLester ! xxx pic.twitter.com/tJYHRfqsti — Craig David (@CraigDavid) December 30, 2020

