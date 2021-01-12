Boris Sign To Sacred Bones, Share 'Drowning By Numbers'

Japanese heavy music project Boris have signed to Sacred Bones.

The Brooklyn imprint have swooped to sign the long-standing project, who have done so much to push back the boundaries.

New album 'W' lands on January 21st - a suitably winter-bound date - while new music is already online.

'Drowning By Numbers' moves from warped guitars to hushed incantations, it's ominous atmosphere amplified by moments of blinding light.

The full video is online now, with Boris commenting:

“This video was filmed at a private showcase with limited invitation in April of 2021. It is a collaborative performance with a contemporary dance team. The song was transformed from its original performance and visualised; a big hat dances symbolically at the beginning of the new album.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Yoshihiro Mori

- - -