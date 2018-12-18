Booka Shade Remix... Themselves!

Booka Shade are deeply embedded in club culture.

The German electronic duo have a stellar catalogue, constantly pushing themselves into fresh realms.

Recently returning with new album 'Cut The Strings', the pair completely overhauled their live show for an international tour.

In a rare move Booka Shade are now set to take a look back, but it's to celebrate the work of some good friends.

Expert dance label Toolroom Trax toasts its 100th release this month, and it features early Booka Shade cut 'Trespass'.

Re-worked by Mark Knight, the German group couldn't resist overhauling one of their favourite tracks.

'Trespass 2019' is a blistering techno mover, the pointed, crystalline synths aligned to a four to the floor workout that is both subtle and incredibly effective.

A real club weapon, there's so much detail to the production, so much to explore in Booka Shade's use of sound, and their exploration of sonics.

Tune in now.

'Trespass 2019' drops on February 8th - pre-order it HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.