Boogarins Return With 'LVCO 4'

Brazil's Boogarins have constructed their own link to extra-dimensional psychedelic territory.

Three widely acclaimed studio albums have found the band match lysergic impulses to creative endeavours, pushing song structures until they break.

Live is where Boogarins move to a higher plain, with Clash fondly remembering a packed out album launch show in London back in 2015.

Arranging a flurry of live shows, the Brazilian group will hit London and Bristol, before heading off to the continent.

To coincide the band have shared new song 'LVCO 4' a driving, surging voyage across sonic galaxies.

We've got first play, and addictive ever-evolving psychedelic cut that adheres to no rules but its own.

Tune in now.

Boogarins will release an expanded vinyl edition of their album 'Lá Vem a Morte,' on August 31st - order you copy HERE.

Catch Boogarins at the following shows:

October

6 Mexico City Hipnosis

November

2 London Archspace

3 Bristol Crofters Rights

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.