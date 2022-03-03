Bonze Shares Exploratory New Single 'Self'

London polymath Bonze seems to implicitly understand that creativity operates on many different levels.

Someone who makes intricate electronic structures, he's able to filter these into a pop lens, creating a unique sense of directness.

A full album is in his sights, with this continually constructive aesthete matching moody soundscapes against gorgeous melodies.

Set to play a special Dutch Criminal Records at The Water Rats, London on March 11th, Bonze has just shared his intriguing new single.

'Self' is a neat piece of clipped, downbeat electronic pop, reminiscent of New Order in places, while also recalling Metronomy's artful side.

Produced by Brookfield - Anne-Marie and Charli XCX - it's a song that has a self-professed double-meaning.

Bonze explains: "I’m not just talking to the audience through the lyrics; I’m also talking to myself. The song is not only an autobiographical commentary on my 'self' and my own struggles to tackle personal issues, but it is also a message to the listener to reflect on the instant-gratification nature of Western society and how, instead of being seduced by substances to make them happy; they should really rely on themselves. You are the person that you’ve been waiting to meet, basically."

Fred Clough steps in to direct the video, which seems to amplify the multi-faceted creativity that surrounds Bonze.

The songwriter adds: "The video concept is a visual representation of the song displayed via interconnected snapshots of distorted memories; an autobiographical dialogue also talks about how people can perhaps prioritise the wrong things to solve their problems. The dark, DIY, 90’s tone also sets the stage for the vibe of the entire album..."

Tune in now.

