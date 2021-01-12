Bonobo, Jordan Rakei Combine On 'Shadows'

Bonobo and Jordan Rakei combine on new single 'Shadows'.

Bonobo's new album 'Fragments' is out on January 14th, and it features the electronic musician working alongside some key guests.

New single 'Shadows' finds Bonobo working in a heads-down, techno-enabled fashion, yet its future-soul template is spearheaded by a stellar vocal.

Jordan Rakei - a Nina Tune labelmate - takes care of the vocal, with the collaboration blending WFH and studio environments.

Bonobo explains: "'Shadows' was one of the first pieces in place for the new record and working with Jordan was such a joy. We’d spent plenty of time together previously. He’s toured with us and I’m a huge fans of his. He was an easy choice as a collaborator. The instrumental existed as a slow evolving throwback Detroit thing. I had people like Theo Parish and Moodyman in mind when I was making it. It’s been one of my favourites from the new album since day one."

Jordan Rakei adds: "I've been a huge fan of Bonobo for such a long time and to now share a piece of music with him is super special. We actually worked on this tune remotely in the beginning of Lockdown 2020..." "Simon sent me the track and I actually wrote about three different verses and three different choruses. When you work remotely it's really difficult to gauge whether or not an idea is suitable to their vision, so I wanted to make sure I was sending more than enough haha! And he chose his favourite verse and favourite chorus and I went and recorded it in my London studio."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier

