Bonobo, Jamila Woods Collaborate On 'Tides'

Bonobo and Jamila Woods combine on beautiful new song 'Tides'.

The song appears on the producer's incoming album 'Fragments', which will be released on January 14th.

Bonobo constructed the song, and sent it across to Jamila, who seemed to bring it to the next level.

Becoming the self-admitted "centrepiece" of the incoming album, lauded arranger Miguel Atwood-Ferguson supplied the exultant strings at the climax.

Jamila Woods comments: "I'm really excited to be a part of Bonobo's project. I connected with the track as soon as I heard it. It felt like rain and waves to me before I even knew the project had a theme of cycles and tides, so it all came together very organically.”

For his part, Bonobo adds: “When I first heard Jamila’s vocal she had recorded I knew instantly I had a centrepiece for the album. Lyrically it captured everything the project was about. This track was a real turning point in the process of finishing the album and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson’s incredible string parts at the end brought the whole thing to another level.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier

- - -