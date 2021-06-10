Bonobo Announces New Album 'Fragments'

It's due out in 2022...
06 · 10 · 2021

Bonobo will release new album 'Fragments' on January 14th 2022.

The project is helmed by Si Green, who has taken Bonobo from left-field acclaim to international success.

2017's 'Migration' was followed by a globe-spanning tour, with Bonobo elevated to festival headliner status.

A mysterious poster campaign for Bonobo's return began last week, pointing to something new from the project.

New album 'Fragments' is out on January 14th, with the announce details as follows:

Lead single 'Rosewood' is out now, and you can check it out below.

Finally, Bonobo has confirmed a full UK tour featuring three - count 'em - Royal Albert Hall shows.

'Fragments' tracklisting:

1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)
3. Rosewood
4. Otomo (feat. O’Flynn)
5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)
6. Elysian
7. Closer
8. Age of Phase
9. From You (feat. Joji)
10. Counterpart
11. Sapien 12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

Bonobo
-

