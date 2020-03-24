Bono Helps Ireland Gain Vital Coronavirus Medical Supplies

U2 frontman Bono has stepped in to ensure Irish health services get the coronavirus medical supplies they urgently need.

The rocker posted a new song on Instagram as the COVID-19 crisis touched down in Europe, earning widespread derision in the process.

However the Irish musician has put his money where his mouth is - in all, U2 have donated €10m (£8.7m) to support healthcare workers in Ireland.

Alongside this, Bono has opened up his address book, contacting sources around the globe in a bid to secure coronavirus medical supplies.

Gaining personal protective equipment for Ireland's health service, Bono has reached out to the likes of South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, as well as Apple's Tim Cook, Doug McMillon of Walmart, Marc Benioff of the software giant Salesforce, and Jack Ma, the head of the Chinese retailer Alibaba.

Speaking to the Irish Times , Bono said: “I just don’t think this is the moment for U2 to be doing a sort of Kumbaya thing. It just doesn’t feel right for me – it feels like a time for action rather than words...”

