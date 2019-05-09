Bonnie "Prince" Billy Returns With 'I Made A Place'

Bonnie "Prince" Billy will release new album 'I Made A Place' on November 15th.

The American artist remains incredibly prolific, but in actual fact the Bonnie "Prince" hasn't actually released a completely original full length since 2011.

All that changes when 'I Made A Place' sweeps into town, accompanied by a note from the Regal songwriter that touches on the fragmentation of the record industry, his personal motivations, and more.

So, here's the statement:

"In recent years, the whole world of recorded music, in the way that such music is conceived, perceived, recorded, released and distributed, has been atomized. I tried holding my breath, waiting for the storm to pass, but this storm is here to stay and its devastation is our new landscape."

"What else is a person to do except what he knows and feels, which for me is making records built out of songs intended for the intimate listening experiences of wonderful strangers who share something spiritually and musically? I started working on these songs thinking that there was no way I was going to finish them and record and release them."

"This was a constructive frame-of-mind that protected the songs until this frightening moment when we let go of them and give them to you."

Available to pre-order now, the record is trailed by '(At The) Back of The Pit', and a video directed by high school senior Jacob Forman.

Tune in now.

'I Made A Place' will be released on November 15th - order it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.