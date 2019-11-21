Bon Iver Shares New Video For 'Naeem'

Bon Iver has enjoyed a stellar 2019.

Headlining All Points East in London, he ended his set with a very special preview of brand new material.

New album 'i,i' is out now, and it's release was followed by some lavish reviews.

Set to play a string of long since sold out UK shows in 2020, Bon Iver was rewarded with four Grammy nominations: Album of the Year, Record of the Year ('Hey, Ma'), Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Recording Package.

'Naeem' is the mid-way point on 'i,i' and it's a typically emotive piece of songwriting, with those pounding piano chords underpinning those unrelenting vocals: "I can hear crying..."

Barcelona-born director AG Rojas directs the full video for 'Naeem', and it's a striking, surreal take on the notion of community.

Rojas explains: "'Naeem' is concerned with the potential for intergenerational healing, and how we choose to engage with that potential. All my admiration and love to Cynthia Rodriguez and her child Azul who brought this idea to life, and to Bon Iver for amplifying it."

Tune in now.

