Bon Iver Is Teasing A New Project

Bon Iver seems to be teasing a new project.

Justin Vernon headlined All Points East in London earlier this year, ending the set with a video containing new material.

Two singles - 'U (Man Like)' and 'Hey Man' - followed, but speculation about his next move continued.

Now a funny / surreal trailer for a potential new project has been posted on Bon Iver's socials.

What could 'Sincerity is Forever in Season' mean...? Guess we'll find out soon.

Tune in now.

Sincerity is Forever in Season. Coming soon . . . #icommaihttps://t.co/5txlah8qwN — Bon Iver (@boniver) July 2, 2019

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.