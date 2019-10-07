Bon Iver Announces New Album 'i,i'

Bon Iver will release new album 'i,i' on August 30th.

The Justin Vernon led project debutted two new songs at the climax of their All Points East performance, raising expectations for a fresh project.

New album 'i,i' lands on August 30th, and it features a raft of collaborators, including James Blake, Brad and Phil Cook, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Naeem, Velvet Negroni, Channy Leaneagh, Marta Salogni, Francis Starlite, Moses Sumney, TU Dance, and many others.

"It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete," says Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. "It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work."

Out on August 30th, 'i,i' is trailed by two new songs: 'Jelmore' and 'Faith'.

Tracklisting:

1. Yi

2. iMi

3. We

4. Holyfields,

5. Hey, Ma

6. U (Man Like)

7. Naeem

8. Jelmore

9. Faith

10. Marion

11. Salem

12. Sh’Diah

13. RABi

