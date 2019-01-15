Bombay Bicycle Club's New Album Is Called 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'

Bombay Bicycle Club will release new album 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' on January 17th.

The band recently charged back into view, ending a lengthy period of silence with live shows and new music.

The London group's new album lands on January 17th, and it will be titled 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'.

Produced by John Congleton, Bombay Bicycle Club reflect on the title:

“This is an album for anyone who’s ever turned to music in a time of crisis, whether personal or political. It’s about the solace one can get from listening to music or playing music when everything else has gone wrong. It’s about finding kernels of hope and renewal in dire situations.”

Louis Bhose directs the video for new single 'Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)' - tune in now.

Bombay Bicycle Club have confirmed plans for a full UK tour in 2020, including a London Alexandra Palace headline show on February 7th.