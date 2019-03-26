Bombay Bicycle Club Working On New Material

Bombay Bicycle Club have kicked off work on new material, it has emerged.

The band confirmed their re-union at the tail end of last year, with live shows and festival sets due to follow.

In a statement at the time Bombay Bicycle Club explained:

"Since late last year we’ve been getting back into the swing of playing music together. We were initially a little rusty but also nostalgic playing songs that have been around since we were teenagers. More than anything it just felt great to be in the same room playing again. It made us realise what a good thing we have and has given us renewed energy and enthusiasm for the future."

"The joy we were getting out of playing the old songs seemed to naturally lead us onto working on new material, so we’re becoming immersed in that as we speak. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we have something new for you guys to hear."

Well, true to their word the band have went into the studio. Reading's own Dolly And The Dinosaur booked time in KONK Studios in North London, and found Bombay Bicycle Club loading in beside them:

5 weeks since we did our ep and Bombay Bicycle Club are now recording their new album in the same room, as if — DOLLY AND THE DINOSAUR (@datd_band) March 26, 2019

Bombay Bicycle Club seemed to corroborate this on their Instagram stories, posting an image of Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash in the studio - find that image HERE.

