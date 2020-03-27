Bombay Bicycle Club Share Selena Gomez Cover

Bombay Bicycle Club have sneaked out a neat new Selena Gomez cover.

The band went into the studio for the Spotify Sessions, recording a stripped back version of their song 'I Can Hardly Speak'.

As is tradition at the streaming powerhouse, Bombay opted for a cover, deciding to tackle a Selena Gomez favourite.

The band actually aired this version of 'Lose You To Love Me' during a Live Lounge session last year, but this version feels more confident, fleshed.

Fans flippin' love it, too, and in the absence of summer shows to feast on we've decided to share it in full.

So, get stuck in below.

