Bombay Bicycle Club Share Beautiful Single 'Racing Stripes'

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared their new single 'Racing Stripes'.

The band have sealed off work on their new album, the London outfit's first full length project in five years.

New LP 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' lands on January 17th, with new single 'Racing Stripes' becoming the latest preview.

It's a beautifully judged return, one that was seemingly born from a period of writer's block.

Jack Steadman explains: "It's a good example of the emotional rollercoaster you go through. I was like, this is it, I can't do this any more, and then the next morning you're like, ah, this is a really good song. The relief!"

A song that marked a real progression in the group's progress, it struck a nerve with guitarist Jamie MacColl:

"'Racing Stripes' is the first song we've done where I feel you could have a lighter in the air and sing along to it..."

This new clip was shot in Norway, and it's a wonderfully shot performance video. Tune in now.

