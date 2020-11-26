Bombay Bicycle Club Confirm Special Streaming Event

Bombay Bicycle Club will play their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full for a special streaming event.

The band toasted its 10th anniversary last year with a show at London's O2 Academy Brixton, a performance that will now be released.

Out on December 11th, live album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’ captures a very special evening for the group and their fans.

Alongside this, Bombay Bicycle Club have arranged a special streaming event, to be broadcast on December 15th.

Speaking about the event, the band say: “We’re looking forward to revisiting this album in a special one-off performance and then we’re entirely focused on new music which we hope to get to you next year.”

Catch Bombay Bicycle Club performing ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ on December 15th.

