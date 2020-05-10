Bombay Bicycle Club Confirm New Live Album

Bombay Bicycle Club will release new live album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’ on December 11th.

The record captures the band's sold out Brixton Academy show in November last year, a special 10 year celebration of their debut album.

‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’ is out on December 11th, and it follows the group's fourth album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ earlier this year.

Say the group: “This time last year - in the good old days when live music was possible - we played a handful of shows around the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our debut album, ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’. This tour finished on a Friday night at Brixton Academy in London, and we took the decision to record the show that evening.”

“This was a particularly special night for us in any case - seriously a show that we'll all remember forever - and especially considering what's happened since, we're grateful we have a memory like this to keep us all going until live music can resume.”

‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose - Live At Brixton’ is available to pre-order now, and will be available digitally, on vinyl and CD and as a double LP - the latter of which includes the original studio album as well as the live recording.

