Bombay Bicycle Club are back, with new music and tour dates planned.

The band took an extended break back in 2016, with each member indulging their whims by focussing on a variety of different projects.

Meeting up last year for some ad hoc rehearsals, the charm of playing songs they wrote together as teenagers seemed to inspire something within the four-piece.

Deciding to make the informal re-union a little more permanent, Bombay Bicycle Club have gone public, sharing a full statement that promises live shows and new music.

Check it out now.

New music, you say? Well, here's a clip...

Some exciting news from us pic.twitter.com/fMzjmIVdTU — Bombay Bicycle Club (@BombayBicycle) January 14, 2019

