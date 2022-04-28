Body Type's 'The Charm' Is A Message To Always Stand Your Ground

Australian band Body Type have shared their biting new single 'The Charm'.

The new song is partly prompted by their misadventures in the music industry, and the manner in which female musicians are treated.

Rejecting the status quo, 'The Charm' is about standing your ground, and learning to push back against preconceptions.

Lead by vocalist Sophie McComish, the feral, punk-edged track bristles with a defiant energy.

She comments: "This track is about how women are held to higher standards than men in the music biz. It’s harder for us to get away with being a bit shit or making mistakes. Some guy once told us the ‘charm’ was gonna wear off if we didn’t get better at our instruments, that we had to do our 10,000 hours before we were worthy of the hype. This is our response."

The video was filmed on Dharawal country by close collaborator Madeleine Purdy, and features Body Type getting stuck in the mud - literally, and figuratively.

The director comments: “The fantasy sticks in the head of the viewer, once the cameras cut the women get out of the mud easily, have a shower, pocket their cash and go about enjoying themselves. I think this video works perfectly for what ‘The Charm’ is about.”

Body Type will release new album 'Everything's Dangerous But Nothing Is Surprising' on May 20th.

Photo Credit: Jack Saltmiras

