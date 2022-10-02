Body Type's 'Sex & Rage' Punches Hard

Australian band Body Type return with new song 'Sex & Rage'.

The four-some's red-hot live shows made them a hot ticket in Australia, blending caustic post-punk riffs with incisive lyricism.

Debut album 'Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising' is out on May 20th, and it marks their most developed, nuanced project yet.

Set to be released via Poison City Records, the album is led by new single 'Sex & Rage' which is an absolute blast.

The production has an intense, almost claustrophobic feel, which seems to push Body Type's energy into one direction.

Finessing their songwriting, 'Sex & Rage' is - vocalist Sophie McComish points out - "a reflection on finding passion amidst feverish banality..."

She says: "When you are uninspired, when you feel sad that the general public would rather look at their phone screens than what's hanging on the walls of the Louvre; when lovers leave you just like they always do and everything feels like a cliché - remember the feelings that set you aflame, and the things that make those feelings happen. For me, it's Body Type and cryptic crosswords."

The video opens with a pair of bouncing male pecs, blending eye-catching elements with surreal yet celebratory feel.

The band explain: "We wanted to show an overabundance of unorthodox, freakish human beauty, but have it stop before total chaos. The strict confines of an audition room setting tinged every character with an inherent yearning to be liked by their audience. The clip had to show that sex and rage are inherent in every human being, but create different characters of us all. Despite that, we're all on the same stage, singing the same song."

Photo Credit: Ellen Virgona

