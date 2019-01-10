Bodega Share Laid-Back But Ominous New Song 'Knife On The Platter'

Bodega have dropped their new song 'Knife On The Platter' - tune in now.

The New York art-punk band's debut album 'Endless Scroll' was a firm Clash favourite, and it's set to be followed by a brand new project.

Mini-album 'Shiny New Model' pushes them into a fresh space, and it follows on from those addictive live shows.

Out on October 11th, it's trailed by new song 'Knife On The Platter', with Bodega slowing things down a tad.

It's still intense, though, shot through with paranoia and a subtly ominous sense of atmosphere. Ben Hozie explains...

"'Knife On The Platter' is a narrative song : I was imagining a top notch Gena Rowlands-esque actress who is cast in a mediocre gothic who nonetheless elevates the script's schlocky material through her absolute commitment to authentically live each moment of the play..."

“She performs as if the gods are watching - she 'acts' as if each gesture will be set in stone for the future to see. That's a show business trick - when performing imagine your heroes are in the room. You will no longer mess around. Twice in the song Zeus responds via the lightning striking from Madison's guitar."

"That's the thing: even when you are totally alone and lost - someone is (or will always be) watching your actions. Choose wisely."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kirsten Kay Thoen

