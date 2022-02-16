BODEGA Rip Hard With 'Statuette On the Console'

New York outfit BODEGA return with sleek new single 'Statuette On the Console'.

The band's incoming album 'Broken Equipment' is out on March 11th, and it finds the group playing with different personas.

Reflecting on identity and the manner in which it is constructed, the record also arrives with some of their punchiest, most direct riffs yet.

New single 'Statuette On the Console' is - on the surface, at least - a primed, burning piece of early 80s new wave, all sharp angles and taut vocals.

Yet beneath this, the lyrics seek out true notions of individuality.

Bodega's Nik E Iki comments...

"‘Statuette on the Console’ is a celebration of shedding other people’s ideology. When writing the song I was trying to understand myself by exploring my values, but I could only come up against what I was not. The ability to believe and the comfort of ideology or isms is not one I have within me although as the song says, I myself live by my own inherited platitudes." The video uses playfully surreal DIY imagery, one that recalls public access television in tone while also dipping into the song's lyrical themes.

Nik E Iki continues...

"I have a certain reverence for the symbols of religion; creating iconography with antiquated technology is a big part of my process for the art of BODEGA. For the song’s accompanying music video, I cast myself as the titular statuette on the console, miming the song on top of an old television set, wearing a halo made out of a laser disc. I also created a giant iPhone dongle out of cardboard, fabric and pillow stuffing. In our tech-obsessed world, the dongle is a symbol with godlike powers of animating silence. I see something tragic in the fragility of these dongles and our dependence on them. It’s only a matter of days before they become broken equipment."

Tune in now.

'Broken Equipment' will be released on March 11th.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

